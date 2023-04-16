Versor Investments LP Sells 15,401 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,434,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.41.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

