Versor Investments LP Sells 17,800 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,814,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after acquiring an additional 280,144 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

