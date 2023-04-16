Versor Investments LP Sells 3,000 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kennametal by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after buying an additional 72,672 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Kennametal by 143.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 78,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 46,419 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

