Versor Investments LP Sells 32,884 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,884 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 762.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.