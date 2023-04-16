Versor Investments LP Sells 39,200 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

