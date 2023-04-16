Versor Investments LP Sells 4,588 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $96,080,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

