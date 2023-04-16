Versor Investments LP Sells 7,200 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.