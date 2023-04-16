Versor Investments LP Sells 7,200 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $22.11.
Comstock Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.
Insider Activity at Comstock Resources
In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.39.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
