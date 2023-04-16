Versor Investments LP Sells 72,600 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 604.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 69.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

