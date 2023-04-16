Versor Investments LP Sells 8,653 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,801,000 after buying an additional 65,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after buying an additional 647,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community Bank System by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,312,000 after buying an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Community Bank System by 38.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 917,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,146,000 after acquiring an additional 254,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,114.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $47.42 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.89 and a 52-week high of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CBU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading

