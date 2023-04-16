Versor Investments LP Takes $281,000 Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

