Versor Investments LP Takes $281,000 Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance
Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.95.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.
Edgewell Personal Care Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
