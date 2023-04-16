Versor Investments LP Takes $317,000 Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on BASE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.
In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,732.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,370.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,782 shares of company stock worth $439,594. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
