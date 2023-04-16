Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Fluor by 12.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

FLR stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

