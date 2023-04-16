Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,497,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,002,000 after buying an additional 505,660 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 878,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after buying an additional 459,026 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $136.56 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $193.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

