Versor Investments LP Trims Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,474 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IART. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.