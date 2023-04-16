Versor Investments LP Trims Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Palomar were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 942,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palomar by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Palomar by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $53.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

