W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,053 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $56,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE WPC opened at $71.31 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

