Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $165.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.27.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

