WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CFO Buys $30,085.44 in Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 168 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC stock opened at $180.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $209.64.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

