Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $55,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

