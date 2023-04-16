Wise (LON:WISE) Trading Up 3.4%

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 593 ($7.34) and last traded at GBX 582.60 ($7.21). Approximately 897,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 925,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 563.20 ($6.97).

Wise Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The company has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9,710.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 564.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 599.78.

Get Wise alerts:

Insider Activity at Wise

In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.87), for a total value of £172,777.05 ($213,965.39). 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Featured Articles

