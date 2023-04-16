Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 6,872 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 64,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,441,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,293,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $406.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

