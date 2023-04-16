Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Insider Sells $155,250.00 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE YUM opened at $134.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $135.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

