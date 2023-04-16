Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $168,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after buying an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 55,282.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 281,386 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zscaler by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after buying an additional 271,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

