119,917 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ball Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

BALL opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $89.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.