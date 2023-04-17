1,612 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $159.05 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $217.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.67 and its 200 day moving average is $156.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.30.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.