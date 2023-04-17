18,580 Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $41.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $594.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

