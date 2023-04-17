19,493 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.0% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,939.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 289,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 275,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.84 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.03. The company has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

