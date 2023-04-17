243,742 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 243,742 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,510,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Solar by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Solar by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $208.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $219.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.79.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

