3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 186.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $105.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.52.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

