798 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $439.92 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.