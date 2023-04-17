AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 61,886 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,886 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,560,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,134,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,876,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 873,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 324,137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $45.07.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

