AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 667.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 935,593 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2,915.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $93.58 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

