AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,019 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $167.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.77.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.46.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,132 shares of company stock worth $6,246,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

