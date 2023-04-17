AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 167,549 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 855.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $65.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

