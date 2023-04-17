AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,490 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 237,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $47.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.