AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 427 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.39.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $441.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.08 and its 200 day moving average is $405.69. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $492.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

