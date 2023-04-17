AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,316 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $139.20 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.