AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,473 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.169 dividend. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

