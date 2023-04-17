AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 113,676 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 330,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SEIX opened at $23.67 on Monday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Read More

