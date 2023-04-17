AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,423,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,071,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

RPV opened at $75.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $90.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.