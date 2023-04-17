AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,423,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,071,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
RPV opened at $75.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $90.04.
About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.