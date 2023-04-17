AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) by 206.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,224 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 438.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter worth $870,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLSA opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

