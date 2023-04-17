AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,566,000 after purchasing an additional 483,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,919,000 after purchasing an additional 165,164 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,814,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $89.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

