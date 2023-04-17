AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 23,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $125.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $112.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.14. The stock has a market cap of $193.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

