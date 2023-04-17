AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 387,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UFEB stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

