AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 203.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS IYJ opened at $99.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.87.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

