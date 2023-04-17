AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.