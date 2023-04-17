AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $204.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.33. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $226.70.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

