AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 501.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,767 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 130,713 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in eBay by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.
eBay Trading Down 0.2 %
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
eBay Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.95%.
eBay Profile
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
See Also
