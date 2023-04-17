AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 316,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth $3,528,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,336,000 after buying an additional 59,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMBS opened at $46.38 on Monday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

