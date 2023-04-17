AE Wealth Management LLC Has $7.07 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 263.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.60 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $190.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average is $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

